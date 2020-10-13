 Skip to main content
Letter: "Mistake on the Lake"
Letter: "Mistake on the Lake"

"Chaos in Cleveland" and "Amazing Disgrace" were fitting lead lines in TV reporting of the 'Disastrous Debate'. The one that appeared in the Star lacked pizazz and was positively misleading. Trump was found to have rudely interrupted Biden over 70 times. On one occasion Biden finally gave up said "Would you shut up, man". In the few instances when Biden interrupted - it was in an attempt to interject a bit of truth.

I hope your editors will find a sharper, more accurate, lead next time.

Emily Morrison

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

