While walking the dogs on Ft. Lowell by Winterhaven, I noticed that the city has installed two new signs by the HAWK crosswalk. They read “ Bike Blvd.” to direct cyclists. At the base of both signs ( and I am not making this up) were: one crushed beer can, one Big Gulp lid and straw, one plastic water bottle and one flattened cardboard box. Makes me wonder where the city’s priorities are.