Letter: Misunderstanding information does not make it "disinformation"

The writer of "Disinformation Ad" (Oct. 27, in an attempt to discredit an anti-Mark Kelly advertisement, proves the point I suspect the ad was making.

The writer says that Kelly did not cast the deciding vote in a series of one vote margins approving the massive spending that has led to our inflation because, "they were actually party-line votes."

Duh? Isn't that the point? Kelly, who had to have had a modicum of intelligence to be a pilot and astronaut, has determined that voting straight Democrat whether or not it is the intelligent thing to do for the country, e.g., the spending bills were not merely unnecessary but seriously harmful, is the politically advantageous to do for himself.

I think plenty of people do get that. Unlikable as Masters projects, he does understand more than Kelly when it comes to economics.

John Johnson

Foothills