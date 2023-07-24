UA football coach Jedd Fisch told journalists that a student-athlete was “not found guilty of anything” in his juvenile court proceedings. This may be technically true but misleading. In most States, a juvenile, unless transferred to adult court for prosecution, cannot be found guilty of committing a crime. Instead, if found to have committed an act which would be a crime if committed by an adult, he is adjudicated delinquent and receives a rehabilitative consequence.

The student-athlete’s assertion that he is unable to clear his name because he would “break the law” if he talks about his case, is inaccurate. He has the right to speak about his case if he wishes to. It is likely that when the civil case filed against him by the alleged victim was settled, he signed a confidentiality

agreement which prohibits the disclosure of its terms. This agreement is not a “law” which can be broken. It is a contract. It’s violation usually provides for financial penalties or reinstatement of the lawsuit.

Charles S. Sabalos

Foothills