For the first summer in 51 years, a flock of sparrows takes refuge in my patio starting at noon. The early morning lows have been above 80 degrees. This in spite of my property having many mature trees. Mid-town Tucson has a climate change problem.

Climate experts confirm that additional buildings/paving absorb additional heat, especially raising night-time lows; trees, green space, and specific building practices are some deterrent to that heat island effect.

I am a realist. I know the majority of our elected officials equate growth to economic well-being. But I would hope that even they, and those who profit from new development, would support inclusion of specific temperature mitigation measures to any new density/project development proposals or amendments to the land use code.

I can think of no more critical long-term goal than addressing livable day and night-time summer temperatures in our Tucson area. Does anyone really want to compete with Phoenix for worse summer temperature gain?

Ruth Beeker

Midtown