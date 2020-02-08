Letter: MLB trade
View Comments

Letter: MLB trade

The biggest trade in the Major Leagues this year, happen this week, and involved a local Major Leaguer, Alex Verdugo,of Tucson and Sahuaro High School, to the Boston Red Sox for Mookie Betts and David Price. I could never find a word about this in the Star,and it wan't even a late event, past the early bedtime of the star. The coverage of sports by the Star, has become horrible. My new opinion of thr Arizona Daily Star, is where you can get yesterdays news tomorrow.

Bruce Messenger

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Local-issues

Letter: Recycling

Why does a metropolitan area the size of Tucson and the surrounding cities and towns, not have at least a basic convenient drop off recycling system?

Local-issues

Letter: Potholes

I read all the letters complaining about the roads and the lack of funding to fix them. I feel that these writers should do a little traveling…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News