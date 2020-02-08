Letter: MLB trade

The biggest trade in the Major Leagues this year, happen this week, and involved a local Major Leaguer, Alex Verdugo,of Tucson and Sahuaro High School, to the Boston Red Sox for Mookie Betts and David Price. I could never find a word about this in the Star,and it wan't even a late event, past the early bedtime of the star. The coverage of sports by the Star, has become horrible. My new opinion of thr Arizona Daily Star, is where you can get yesterdays news tomorrow.
Bruce Messenger
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.