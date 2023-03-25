I watched Sen. Jake Hoffman quote Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the state legislature the other day. You know the quote—the one about judging others by the content of their character not the color of their skin. Well, Senator Hoffman, I judged you by the content of your character when I watched you bully the mild-mannered, well-qualified Dr. Theresa Cullen so badly that she withdrew her bid to become director of the State Department of Health Services.