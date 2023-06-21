Re: the June 19 article "TUSD seeks approval of $480M bond package."

I find it interesting that TUSD would print a list of what they would spend $48 Million on in a new Bond package.

Maybe I missed it, but where is the list of the millions of dollars of Covid money they received?

When was the last time a third-party audit of TUSD was published in the paper?

“Among the improvements (in the new Bond) would be replacing roofs and air conditioning units…” Air conditioning was supposed to be retrofitted to combat Covid. Was this done? If not, why not? Where did that money go?

Why should we taxpayers throw good money into a system where students are leaving in droves to get a better education outside of TUSD?

Paul Ostrowski, West Side, Paying taxes to TUSD for over 40 years.

