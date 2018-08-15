Re: the Aug. 12 article "Beat the heat at these cool art museums."
I was dismayed not to see the Museum of Contemporary Art listed as one of the options. For over 20 years, MOCA has exhibited cutting edge, world-renowned art in our community and for the past eight years, those works have been shown in the exceptionally transformed Fire Station on South Church.
This Saturday, Aug. 18, MOCA will be exhibiting a multi-media performance piece by an artist-in-residence duo and the next major exhibit opens on Sept. 15, which will examine the relationship between "cult" and "cultural." I hope future articles will include the exciting and innovative exhibitions at MOCA in addition to all of the wonderful museums and galleries that sustain our artistically-minded community.
Michael Guymon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.