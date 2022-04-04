 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Modern Streetcar vs. Street Fair

I know the City Fathers (and mothers?) if they exist, have brains and can look down-the-road ten or twenty years, and can foresee that the Sun Tran Modern Streetcar that was “dropped” in Tucson amid much controversy, was a possible problem, after someone decided it’s final route?

Fourth Avenue, where the Street Fair sets up its boring, matching white tents, twice a year, was I guess a logical place to lay some of the track. But of course the MSC (modern street-car) must give way to the all-powerful, money-grabbing Street Fair for the sake of cash and capitalism. And besides, who cares about the trolley anyway? No one rides the streetcar; Oh, I forgot all rides are FREE because of the Pandemic. So now everyone can ride, not just ESSENTIAL Tucsonans, like during the 2021 Pandemic, but even the homeless can jump on the streetcar now. But don’t forget your mask.

Kenneth Unwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

