A recent headline stated: "A class action status has now been granted to a lawsuit alleging that Arizona’s laws concerning the alteration of birth certificates discriminate against transgender individuals". Perhaps I don't understand the intent of the laws regarding legal documents, a birth certificate is a legal document that records a moment in time and the circumstances of the moment. If someone changes their sex and they want their birth certificate to reflect the change in the sex then that is a change in the law that needs to be passed by the legislature not a whim of a judge.