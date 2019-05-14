As a volunteer at the Benedictine monastery, I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Tucson. Over 400 volunteers give of their time, money and donations to help the asylum seekers and make them welcome in our country. I would just like to make known some special needs that we have; shoes! Childrens shoes, and men and women's small size shoes —especially tennis shoes. Many of the children are completely barefoot or wearing shoes that do not fit them. Mothers beg for shoes for their children. If you have any at home, or could purchase some inexpensive shoes, you would have the eternal gratitude of the volunteers and their guests. Other things which are much needed are small size men's clothing and belts.
Tucson has become known nationwide for its generosity, and it is well-deserved. Thank you!
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
