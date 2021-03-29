Letter: Monday letter writer

Pudge Johnson misses chopper talk, it made the orange clown look macho.
Pudge should be outraged that we consist of 4% world population and 22% of incarceration world wide. Incarceration cost US taxpayers 5.8 billion a year, with private prisons taking a large portion of that for profit.
Pudge goes full bore b.s. when he ask you to be angry that asylum seekers aren’t vaccinated. He’d still complain if they were.
Pudge loves the Despot’s wall, because it keeps out “the others”. Look to failed US policy that has caused the migration from the south.
Be angry about selfish teachers? Any idea as to the connection between incarceration and education?
When it comes to oil and gas, be angry that it has taken decades to begin to confront the damage caused by fossil fuels.
Be angry that we will accomplish nothing. Dark money has corrupted lawmakers who care more about their paycheck than serving the interest of the American public.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
