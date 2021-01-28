 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Money for Education or to help the Big Boys!
View Comments

Letter: Money for Education or to help the Big Boys!

Gov. Ducey once again proves his Trump Republican ideology. Managing a state within the very bottom of education funding, our Covid Governor moves to reduce taxes for his friends and fights the publics attempt to move our public education out of last place. I suppose it's about feeding the mouths that fund you.

After all, last place in education funding is a Republican hallmark.

Most of us reading this were educated in public schools. Our parents couldn't afford private education.

If Arizona wants to attract businesses, it had better improve our schools. They are our future not Ducey.

roger engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Local-issues

Letter: SS

My husband passed away in 1998, and I get his SS because his was more than mines I'm 75 now how come I can't get my SS and his . Since I get h…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News