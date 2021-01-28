Letter: Money for Education or to help the Big Boys!

Gov. Ducey once again proves his Trump Republican ideology. Managing a state within the very bottom of education funding, our Covid Governor moves to reduce taxes for his friends and fights the publics attempt to move our public education out of last place. I suppose it's about feeding the mouths that fund you.
After all, last place in education funding is a Republican hallmark.
Most of us reading this were educated in public schools. Our parents couldn't afford private education.
If Arizona wants to attract businesses, it had better improve our schools. They are our future not Ducey.
roger engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.