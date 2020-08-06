Letter: Money for Saguaro National Park?

The Daily Star reports that President Trump has signed the Great American Outdoors Act, providing $3 billion a year for conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks. It is the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly half a century and Teddy [Roosevelt] would be proud.
Let the first check cashed be used to reopen for vehicle traffic the Golden Gate Multi-Use Trail in Saguaro National Park–West.
“Multi-use” means “we don’t have the money to maintain the road.”
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!