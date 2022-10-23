 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Money, Money, Money

Like so many others, I am in a perpetual quandary about our state finances. There’s plenty of money for some programs and woefully insufficient funds for others. According to the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, our state legislature uses a variety of accounting gimmicks and suspended formulas to avoid adequately funding state programs and services.

Chief among those are our chronically underfunded public healthcare services, our public schools, and our state pension programs, including the Arizona State Retirement System.

In addition to new, fiscally responsible state legislators, we need to elect a new state treasurer who will put us on a path of economic equity and prosperity.

Martin Quezada is just the man we need. He will make sure funds assigned to public programs and agencies are distributed properly. He has pledged to use our tax dollars for the benefit of all Arizonans and bring ethics and transparency to the treasurer’s office. Please join me and vote for Martin Quezada for State Treasurer.

Dr. JB Marshall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

