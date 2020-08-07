You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Monsoon plus River Trumps Wall
View Comments

Letter: Monsoon plus River Trumps Wall

Re: the Aug. 5 article "Monsoon floods border wall project on San Pedro River.'

The border wall construction in the San Pedro valley is a topic of extreme interest to me because every day as I left for school or church or to see friends, I stepped out on the porch and peered into Mexico in the distance and I still do whenever I visit my folks. When I saw the images reflecting Monsoon damage August 1st, I admit I was pleased. Controlling illegal activity at the border is an imperative, and that goes without saying. Alternately, an under-supervised wall will not do the job, and is a blight scarring a beautiful valley where days are marked with picturesque clouds as forested mountains watch over mesquites and grasses. Already the border is pierced by ultralights, compressed air cannons and tunnels, all of which mock this wall. The river is a wildlife corridor and needs to be monitored as it has been by Cochise County sheriffs and not blocked.

Brian Thaxton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News