Concerning our monsoon fizzling, thanks to the National Weather Service, many people, including your reporter, are confused as to what a monsoon is and when it affects us. A monsoon is a prevailing wind. At one time, it was a term only used for Southeast Asia. Here we talked about chubascos, but newcomers liked monsoon, and now it's what we use. Generally, around the end of June, not mid June, our winds change and come in from the southeast, bringing rain from the Gulf of Mexico. Shortly after Labor Day, our winds return to coming in from the West. That is the time frame for our monsoon season. Now, the weather service has come up with a summer rainy season for us, from mid June to Sept 30, which encompasses a good 4 or 5 weeks which are not monsoon related.
Gail Sutton
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.