Letter: Monsoons during Climate Change?

Thus far at the National Weather Service's sole official rain gauge located at Tucson International Airport, it has thus far been an average Monsoon season with about 4" of rain recorded. Other parts of metro Tucson, especially on the NW side, have received more rain. Pusche Ridge is covered in green vegetation, great for those bighorn sheep living up there. Roadways are lined with high green grass. Butterflies and moths have returned, unfortunately for my car. Nogales, Safford, Sierra Vista, Wilcox, Ajo, and Picacho Peak all have had above normal rain amounts. So how is it that we still have a Monsoon season with ongoing catostrophic Climate Change and Global Warming? The atmosphere is full of human caused CO2 emissions, yet the Monsoon storm clouds rolled into southern AZ right on time in mid June. And our summer temperatures have been more or less average. How can this still be with all the carbon emitting vehicles on the road, cows emitting methane gas, and coal powered electric plants still operating?