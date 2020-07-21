Letter: monuments
There is a big fuss over the Confederate monuments. How many monuments do we have honoring the Native American who have lived here for over 4,000 years? How many to the Spanish who arrived in 1776? How many to the Mexicans who ruled for 30 years? How many to Abraham Lincoln who named us a US Territory in 1863? How many to the soldiers who reconquered AZ after the few months the Confederates were in charge? How many for the pioneer teachers, doctors, judges, mayors and governors? How many to the 11 Native Americans, 4 African Americans and 4 Hispanics who won the Medal of Honor for their heroism and the others listed at https://avhof.org/inductees/medal-of-honor-recipients/? Monuments to traitors and rebels to our government should be more important?

Bette Richards

Northwest side

