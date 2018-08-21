Tucson’s mountains provide natural relief from a feeling of cement confinement and offer a meditative view in the midst of city frenzy. While cities, including Tucson, are planning gardens and meditative experiences artificially to soothe their citizens, ours has natural wonder at close range. Looming into view, the panorama of the Catalina Mountains' "purple majesty" has a startling effect on the psyche, like an IMAX screen opening to display a Maynard Dixon “Late Light in the Catalinas” canvas.
Having been a Tucsonan since 1959, in 2013 I realized that view was being obliterated by new construction. For example, a Hobby Lobby at Broadway and Craycroft, a fraternity house at Fifth Street and Campbell. Furthermore, both were barren insults to desert pallette and charm. Now it is 2018, and further obstructions will take place: buildings by the monastery on Country Club, the student apartment building at Campbell and Speedway, and mammoth skyscrapers planned downtown.
Because research shows that “asphalt jungles” create ill and anxious citizens — enough is enough!
Diane Rau
Northwest side
