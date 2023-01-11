Letter: Moratorium on the death penalty

The people of Arizona want a moratorium on the death penalty. It’s bad for our society. Scientific, evidence-based facts say that the death penalty is more expensive than life without parole and states with the death penalty have higher homicide rates. It’s an example, not a deterrent. It puts a burden on all involved: the AG, Gov, CO’s, jury, judge and all the rest. Giving someone the death penalty is hypocrisy.

The US and Japan are the only "first-world" countries that still have the death penalty so we are in the same likes as Russia, China, Iran, Sudan and other. It’s also against the Eighth Amendment not allowing cruel and unusual punishment, as many executions are botched and it’s not normal to live in a death house. It's time to do the right thing.