Letter: More asphalt won't make Tucson better
How can the City of Tucson continue to sponsor RTA road-widening projects? We’re asked to accept the destruction of businesses and homes and the heat-mass effect of more asphalt in exchange for upgraded intersections, more accessible sidewalks and wider bike lanes. Well, guess what: all those improvements can be made, and to many more miles of existing roadways for the cost, if we ditch the 1960s mindset that prioritizes ever more space for cars. Six lanes on First Avenue? What problem does that solve? I’m sick of hearing that these projects must be completed because they were in the plan voters approved in 2006. That was before the 2007 IPCC report warned we must limit global warming to 2°C. Before Tucson had reached 2.5°C warming since 1970. We know how to create livable cities; this is not the way. RTA is a doomsday machine that must be stopped.

Suzanne Schafer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

