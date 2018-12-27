Last year started out very strong. Good markets, good opportunities and lots of hope for all. Then politics and egos kept getting in the way. In retrospect, we have had the most dysfunctional Congress I have ever seen. Just try to get these people to talk to each other. Never happen.
In years gone by, Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was a speaker at my Rotary Club lunch. During the Q & A, I was the first to raise my hand to ask a question: “Why is it not possible for the Democrats and Republicans to talk to each other?” I cited the example of when President Reagan and Speaker Tip O’Neill would get into heated discussions during the work day, then share a drink after work, converse and work out their differences. Gabby could not give me a good answer. I don’t think that anyone in Congress can answer that question today.
I can only hope that cooler heads prevail and everyone in Congress gets some common sense, then takes time to reflect on their job description. It is not about their ego or political party, it is about doing what is best for the citizens of the United States of America and make America thrive going forward.
Terry J. Hlivko
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.