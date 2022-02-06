 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: More Finchem Folly
Letter: More Finchem Folly

Arizona's Republican legislators are sadly among the leaders in wanting to enact laws restricting voter rights. The latest example is HB2596, which would virtually ban all mail ballots, limit voting to election day, and allow the legislature to decide whether to accept or reject the election results!

Ordinarily, instead of just writing a letter to the editor, I'd contact my state legislator to object. Unfortunately, my state legislator is Mark Finchem, one of the GOP sponsors of the bill. Finchem, of LD11, is a member of the Oath Keepers and a continued vocal supporter of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Even more unfortunate, he is a Trump-supported candidate for Secretary of State--the position that oversees the state's election process.

I hope that Arizona residents who live outside of Finchem's district will contact their state representatives to keep this outrageous bill from ever being passed. Thank you in advance!

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

