On June 6, Mayor and Council is scheduled to vote on the 2023/2024 Budget. Tucson Police Department (TPD) is currently allocated $217 million, a $59 million increase from the FY 22/23 budget, and vastly more than any other City department. In comparison, only $9 million of General Funds are budgeted for Housing and Community Development (HCD).

We are in a housing crisis. There has been a 300% increase in unsheltered homelessness from 2018 to 2023. Rather than paying the police to sweep or cite people living outside, let’s invest in accessible and affordable housing at the scale needed. The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that there are only 24 accessible and available units in the Tucson metro area for every 100 extremely low-income households. HCD has made great strides over the past few years, including opening low-barrier transitional housing and even starting a non-profit development arm. Let’s give that $59 million increase to HCD, not TPD.