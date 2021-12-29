Letter: More Gerrimandering

The plans by the IRC for the new legislative district 16 boggle the mind. Stretching from SW Tucson to Goodyear, it would include Sacaton, Casa Grande, Picacho Peak, Avra Valley and Tucson Estates. It would take part of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima Counties.
Why would anyone put all those places in the same district? How would anyone campaign let alone represent such a district? It is approximately 100 miles end-to-end, and maybe half that in width.
District 23 is almost as bad, extending from near Mission Del Bac to Yuma. Others have complained about the proposed LD 17.
The obvious point of such butchery is to take part of Democratic Pima county and connect it to more Republican Phoenix. The question really is: Do the proponents of this foolishness think nobody would notice or fight back?
Martin Plocke
Southwest side
