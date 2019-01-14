The idea that senior citizens should be excluded from property taxes is wrong. We need to help fund the roads, public safety, and the schools. Who wants to end up in the hospital with unqualified health care workers? Or find out your mechanic can't read the instructions to repair your car? Or having to drive over potholes because the county lacks funding to fill them.
What also needs to be done is to charge nonprofits property taxes on property they lease to businesses. For instance, while the University of Arizona doesn't pay local property taxes on its business park, in Illinois, Northwestern University does voluntarily. Churches often inherit land from estates of members which is often taken off the tax roles. This is a problem for all states.
Pamela Farris
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.