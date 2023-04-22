Congratulations to Living Streets Alliance and all the community partners on the successful Cyclovia Tucson event last Sunday. Tens of thousands of people enjoyed car-free streets, all while cleaning our air and connecting with people and destinations along the 3.5-mile-long route. In Los Angeles, the regional transit authority known as Metro funds these kinds of open streets events to the tune of over $7million dollars through a grant process to ensure that millions of people throughout the Los Angeles metro area can enjoy the benefits of open streets events. Could you imagine Cyclovia Sahuarita, Cyclovia Marana and Cyclovia Oro Valley, in addition to more frequent events and routes throughout Tucson? Sadly, given the current administration at the RTA and Pima Association of Governments, who are sitting on over $2million of Carbon Reduction Program funds with no vision for how it should be spent, this will never happen. Our region deserves better.