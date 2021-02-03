 Skip to main content
Letter: More Thoughts on Trap-Neuter-Return
Letter: More Thoughts on Trap-Neuter-Return

As a TNR volunteer, the purpose of my letter is education. TNR’s goal is to reduce the overpopulation of feral cats and strays. A typical TNR program pays for sterilization and vaccinations before returning them to their colonies. One fertile cat and her offspring can produce 420,000 kittens in seven years! TNR is a solution for long term reduction of feral cats. Strays are a problem because many people let their cats roam. They are usually not fixed or micro-chipped and owners cannot be located. Domestic cats belong indoors to protect them from predators like coyotes and they need to be spayed or neutered!

TNR programs also provide sterilized feral cats to reduce the rodent population. These cats are ideal for a stable, barn, warehouse, or other outdoor environment with shelter. There is often a waiting list for them.

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, UT, supports TNR programs throughout the country. Local organizations, such as Paws Patrol in Green Valley, partner with them. TNR does work!

Diane Russell

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

