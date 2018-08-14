Re: the Aug. 13 column "For new UA students, some tips on getting around."
Nice little column, but man, you left out some important tidbits: 1) The oddities of Tucson's changing street names. Euclid/First, Campbell/Kino, Broadway/Congress, Ina/Sunrise. 2) Beware the Sunlink tracks on your bike — if you haven't crashed your bicycle on these or the University trolley tracks, you're not a UA student. 3) Use the Catalinas to get/keep your bearings. 4) Do not enter when flooded. Seriously.
Paul Danek
Denver, Colo.
