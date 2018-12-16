Re: the Dec. 15 article "Medical helicopter going fast before fatal crash in '15, report says."
As a retired medevac helicopter pilot, I read with interest your story about the crash that took place in 2015. Air Methods, the operator of the aircraft stated they followed "the highest safety standards." Really? Then why did it take "roughly five hours" to find the aircraft when the company uses equipment that tracks the aircraft in flight and knows exactly where an aircraft is at all times, and alerts the company if the aircraft stops moving? In my opinion, the helicopter should have been found within 20 minutes, and if so, perhaps the flight nurse could have been saved.
Glenn Brasch
Northwest side
