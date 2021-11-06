Letter: More Traffic Cops Needed

Cases of road rage are increasing, and in my opinion, these are caused by a severe lack of traffic cops out on the roads to reduce speeders and monitor driving behaviors. I have called Pima County Sheriff many times to request traffic cops on Moore Rd, without any response that I have seen. Traffic cops can help reduce speeding, erratic driving, and keep our roads safer. There’s too many crazy drivers out there now, without any police to slow them down. Our tax dollars should be used for this protection.
Deb Childers
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.