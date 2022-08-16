Letter: more useful rain total

The daily report of rain totals taken from a gauge at the airport is almost always misleading and frustrating (except, I guess, for those living very near the airport). As a recent article about monsoon progress showed, rain amounts vary widely around the city and suburbs. While the airport seems to be having a miserable monsoon, other areas--notably parts of the Foothills are apparently receiving hefty amounts of rain.
More useful during monsoon season would be daily totals measured at a few places in addition to the airport. Or perhaps one number, an average of several spots.
Brent Harold
Foothills
