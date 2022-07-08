 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: More Water, or More People?

Re: the July 3 article "Tucson to tackle backlog in permits."

I just read Dave Wichner (July 3) front page article where he bemoans Tucson's current snail's pace in responding to building permit applications and where he is optimistic that more will be processed, that more permits will be issued. In the face of imminent drought and steadily declining Colorado River water, why would anyone rejoice in the County's potential for expanding its population? Is an enlarged tax base at the cost of withered crops and thirsty people a good deal?

We are continuing to permit new mining operations and residential developments while at the same time trying to figure out how to import water 1000 miles from the Mississippi. Does this make sense? To anyone?

Pending a functioning delivery system from a reliable and long term water source, I would rejoice if all of Pima County ceased issuing any building permits which would result in increased water demand. Zero. I would also appreciate reading views different from mine.

Jeffrey Bruce

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

