Letter: More Wildfire Aerial Fighting Power Needed
Letter: More Wildfire Aerial Fighting Power Needed

We have been inundated with information about the cost (over $37 million) and the devastating results, from one of Tucson's "Longest Burning Wildfires". Lasting over seven terrible weeks, the Bighorn Fire of June 5, 2020.

I believe this fire could possibly have been contained that very night, IF, Tucson had MORE firefighting airplanes & helicopters available to help reach these difficult locations. Firefighters and equipment just can not reach some of these remote areas.

While watching the storm that fateful night, I saw the actual lightning strike that exploded into a fiery tower within seconds and growing rapidly, as I immediately called 911, just before 10pm that night. It was the only fire on that mountainside area.

The fire department dispatcher realized this location would be unreachable by water trucks, and stated

"This new fire will just have to wait until tomorrow morning because ALL of our equipment & man power is busy now, working on the fire burning on Mt Lemmon."

Christal Wieland

Oro Valley

Catch the latest in Opinion

