Letter: Morgan Abraham for State Senate

I am proud to support Morgan Abraham for the State Senate in LD18. Morgan is a small business owner, Army intelligence officer and a proven progressive in the State Legislature.

At the Capitol, Morgan has proven to be a successful champion for Tucson and Pima County. He negotiated $200 million for water conservation - an idea that was pioneered by Tucson. He was in the drivers seat securing $150 million for UofA, marking one of their most successful legislative accomplishments in decades.

Tucson needs a fighter in the legislature that can bring back wins for our community. Morgan is that proven fighter.

Aaron Rottenstein

North side

