Letter: Morgan Abraham for the State Senate in LD 18

I will be voting for Representative Morgan Abraham for the State Senate in LD 18. I'm a former public school teacher, and Representative Abraham has been a strong voice for public education at the capitol this session and played a crucial role in getting our schools over $1 billion from the budget. He has been fighting for public education in Arizona since he was a student at the U of A, and always will. That is why he has been endorsed by the Arizona Education Association. He is the clear choice for education for the State Senate.

Kevin Volk

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

