I am proud to support Representative Morgan Abraham for the state senate in LD 18. Morgan has stood with labor while at the state legislature and that is why he is endorsed by the some of the largest labor unions in the state such as UFCW, AEA, Pipefitters, Boilermakers, Iron Worker, AFSCME and the Teamsters. Tucson needs a strong representative at the legislature who stands with labor, and that is Morgan Abraham.