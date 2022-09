I used to start my day with a couple of chuckles, a jumble and a cryptoquip. Got my brain going. You can’t imagine how mad I got seeing Peanuts instead of Crankshaft yesterday. Sorry, I don’t want to start my day on the computer. So I guess now it’s just coffee and the New York Times crossword. They don’t even have cartoons. Nobody needs a horoscope to show us how miserable our day will be.