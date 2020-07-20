Letter: Mosher best qualified to step in

I like all of the Pima County Attorney candidates. Laura Conover is a terrific lawyer and a wonderfully kind person. Mark Diebolt is a fine prosecutor. However Jonathan Mosher is the best qualified candidate. The County Attorney does 2 things. Prosecutes criminal cases and defends civil cases. Jonathan is the only candidate to have done both. My law practice has been devoted to assisting crime victims both as a victim representative in criminal cases and by seeking civil justice for victims. I chaired the first Tucson Citizen Police Advisory Committee back in 1980. I am the Past President of the Board of Homicide Survivors, Inc, a former Advisory Board Member for the National Crime Victims Bar Association and a Past President of the Arizona Association for Justice. Jonathan Mosher has been a tireless and compassionate advocate for victims. As the Chief Criminal Proscutor, Jonathan has listened to victim concerns and helped guide them through the confusing and sometimes frightening criminal process. He'll be an excellent, progressive County Attorney.
Elliot Glicksman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
