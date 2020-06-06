Letter: Mosher brings the experience
Letter: Mosher brings the experience

I might be old school, but I believe that experience matters when picking the right person for the job. The job of Pima County Attorney requires upholding the Constitution, applying the law justly, and reforming a system to provide justice and mercy equally to all. I support Jonathan Mosher because he is the best candidate with the experience to make the right changes where needed while maintaining respect for the law and protection for victims. Mosher is the only candidate who has prosecuted an officer for breaking the law and has been endorsed by the Tucson Police Officers Association. He understands that addicts need treatment alternatives to incarceration and will expand these programs that he helped create. He knows how to manage hundreds of attorneys and run a large department. This is no time for on-the-job training. Jonathan Mosher is the best choice to serve as our next Pima County Attorney.

Don Jorgensen, Former Chair, Pima County Democratic Party

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

