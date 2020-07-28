Letter: Mosher is the Right Choice
Letter: Mosher is the Right Choice

I am a prosecutor and have read letters to the editor in recent days that completely misrepresent Jonathan Mosher's positions on the issue of reform. Jonathan is passionate about criminal justice reform and is the only candidate who has formulated in writing a real plan for that reform. He not only cares about victims of crime but he also cares for the rights of criminal defendants. Jonathan brings the experience and judgment needed for the job of Pima County Attorney. It is not surprising that the Arizona Daily Star has endorsed Jonathan. This is not the time to put an attorney with no experience in prosecution at the helm of the County Attorney's Office. We all can see at a national level how inexperience has worked out for us.

David Berkman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

