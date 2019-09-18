RE: PACC article 9/15: Caitlin Schmidt wrote: "Calls not related to police matters can include bat removal (since most carry rabies,) ...." She qualified that to me by writing: "PACC officials told me that they respond to all bat removals because of the high rate of rabies in bats, especially in situations where a bat is found on the ground and not able to fly (which is the case for most bat removals in Pima County.)"
That was not qualified in the article. It's unfortunate that most people have a baseless fear of bats. Per the CDC, one to three people die annually from rabies. Bats make up one-fifth of the total population of mammals in the world; less than 6% of all sick/non-flying bats caught and tested had rabies. There are so many factual resources about bats that are readily available. Too bad PACC is giving out erroneous info to reporters who don't research what they've been told.
Kathie Zeman
Northwest side
