Letter: Most interesting news!

So, our governor has vetoed a bunch of bills that, I'm guessing, most Arizona residents don't want anyway since our politically far right population is only a small portion of the Republican party, itself less than a third of registered voters. So that's good! But of course, the veto pen came out for the wrong reason, because the Republicans couldn't come to an agreement on precisely how to give the rich a big tax break and ensure our public schools are never adequately funded. Maybe they didn't put their thoughts in those terms but that's the idea. When the people speak, which they have at least twice since I moved to the state in 07', They overwhelmingly voted to tax themselves to benefit the public schools. Makes one wonder who the legislature thinks it's working for. Just kidding, they know exactly who they're working for - the donor class!
Dave Bertagnoli
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.