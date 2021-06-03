 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Most interesting news!
View Comments

Letter: Most interesting news!

  • Comments

So, our governor has vetoed a bunch of bills that, I'm guessing, most Arizona residents don't want anyway since our politically far right population is only a small portion of the Republican party, itself less than a third of registered voters. So that's good! But of course, the veto pen came out for the wrong reason, because the Republicans couldn't come to an agreement on precisely how to give the rich a big tax break and ensure our public schools are never adequately funded. Maybe they didn't put their thoughts in those terms but that's the idea. When the people speak, which they have at least twice since I moved to the state in 07', They overwhelmingly voted to tax themselves to benefit the public schools. Makes one wonder who the legislature thinks it's working for. Just kidding, they know exactly who they're working for - the donor class!

Dave Bertagnoli

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Voting Machines

I think it is only fair that the bill for replacing the voting machines in Maricopa County be equally divided among all the Arizona Republican…

Local-issues

Letter: Maricopa Audit

I had the great good fortune to work for the National Park Service from Alaska to Florida, California to Pennsylvania. I made friends with loc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News