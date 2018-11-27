Re: the Nov. 22 article "Agent in fatal cross-border shooting is acquitted on manslaughter charge."
When we think about it, most of us citizens would agree that in general, law enforcement personnel exercise remarkable restraint in their stressful and dangerous duties, and we thank them. After all, on the day José Antonio Elena Rodríguez was gunned down by 10 bullets to the back and head, no other Border Patrol agents fired — not even once.
Christopher McIlroy
Northwest side
