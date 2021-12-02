 Skip to main content
Letter: Most new Covid cases on south side of Tucson
Letter: Most new Covid cases on south side of Tucson

A new feature at AZ DHS Covid allows tracking of daily virus cases by zip code in Arizona. For Tucson, the largest numbers continue to be in south Tucson. On November 12, there were 705 cases reported in the Emery Park area, 527 in south Tucson, and 510 in the Drexel Heights area. The Flowing Wells area showed 536 cases. The Northwest and Northeast sides reported far fewer ranging from 150 to 350 cases. Data shows about 49% of whites vs 39% of Latinos in Arizona have been vaccinated. South Tucson has been the hot bed for Covid cases from the beginning of the virus. Those on the left, i.e., at the AZ Daily Star, blame it on equity problems, but anecdotal evidence has shown that machismo, living in extended family units, and misinformation from social media have been reasons. Democrats like to blame Trump supporters for not believing in getting the vaccine and spreading the virus. Most Latinos are not in that category.

Rosalinda Vasquez

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

