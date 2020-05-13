Letter: Mother's Day letter
Letter: Mother's Day letter

Re: the May 10 article "A Mother's Day shrine filled with Polaroids, memories."

As a Mother and a Certified Graphologist (Handwriting Analyst) I read the sweet tribute by David Fitzsimmons, a card written by his mother Artna on his college graduation in blue cursive words. Handwriting reveals your conscious thoughts, but how it is done reveals your subconscious motivation. The fact that is was in cursive, not printed, showed the writer (Mom) wanted to be socially connected to the person. The fact that she used blue ink (as opposed to blank ink) showed her message was loving, not harsh. Too bad I couldn't see the small letter "p." If it showed a spoke going up, it would showed a pride she felt in her son, the college

graduate.

Do not give up your cursive writing.

Joan Belzer

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

