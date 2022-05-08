 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: MOTHER'S DAY

ME MUDDER

It is my opinion that Mother’s Day is the most most grand holiday of the year. T is non partisan and universal. Everyone has (had) a mother. Me Mudder was very special

When I was just a little boy,

And thought that I was cute & coy,

Who always brought my favorite toy?

Me Mudder.

When I was really small & little,

Who often played for me, her fiddle,

And cleaned me up, when oft I piddle...

Me mudder.

Who thought I looked so nice and fair,

And taught me how to pray my prayer,

That God, somehow was everywhere...

Me mudder.

And as my life did move along,

Who taught me how to sing a song,

And where the notes and words were wrong...

Me mudder.

And who, did teach me how to cry,

To grieve, her love when she did die,

She didn't have time, to tell me why?

Me mudder.

Happy Mother’s day, Mom

Tom McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

