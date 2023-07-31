After our monthly breakfast, one of our 31 members brought up a subject that caught us by surprise. It seems the State Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) no longer sends out notices for license tab renewals. He happened to look down at his vehicle license plate and saw that his license tab was expired (March 2023). He immediately contacted MVD on South Broadmont Drive and was notified that it is the car owner's responsibility to keep their license tab up to date. He renewed his license tab in addition to paying a fine for being late. The clerk attending to him said the same thing happened to her. Several of our members reported they too were past due on their tabs and didn't recall being sent renewal notices. Our question is did MVD ever send out a notice via any newspaper or public media source to inform the general public of this policy change? Why is there a late fee if no notice was issued regarding the policy change?